725 PRUITT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this spacious, updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home and walk to the beach for fun or to watch the sunset. This home has a peaceful backyard with a gazebo allowing you to entertain or just relax. The eat in kitchen has plenty of room for two cooks and storage space for all your needs. Skylights provide ample lightning in the open living areas. There is a stacking, front loader washer & dryer available for your use and the home comes with water conditioning services as well as lawn maintenance and pest control. There is plenty of room to spread out in this home from the formal living area, family room, or Florida room!