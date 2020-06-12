All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 725 PRUITT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
725 PRUITT DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

725 PRUITT DRIVE

725 Pruitt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

725 Pruitt Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this spacious, updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home and walk to the beach for fun or to watch the sunset. This home has a peaceful backyard with a gazebo allowing you to entertain or just relax. The eat in kitchen has plenty of room for two cooks and storage space for all your needs. Skylights provide ample lightning in the open living areas. There is a stacking, front loader washer & dryer available for your use and the home comes with water conditioning services as well as lawn maintenance and pest control. There is plenty of room to spread out in this home from the formal living area, family room, or Florida room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 PRUITT DRIVE have any available units?
725 PRUITT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 725 PRUITT DRIVE have?
Some of 725 PRUITT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 PRUITT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
725 PRUITT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 PRUITT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 725 PRUITT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 725 PRUITT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 725 PRUITT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 725 PRUITT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 PRUITT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 PRUITT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 725 PRUITT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 725 PRUITT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 725 PRUITT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 725 PRUITT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 PRUITT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 PRUITT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 PRUITT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee