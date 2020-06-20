573 CRYSTAL DRIVE

Amenities

This Amazing Renovated Waterfront Home is Available August 1st! This home was designed for Indoor/Outdoor Living and to take advantage of the WIDE WATER VIEWS! Features 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 New Baths, Garage & Dock and Multiple Outdoor Living Spaces! You will find Privacy for Everyone & Room to Roam with almost 2,000SF of Living Space. Entertaining is Easy with the Flexible Open Layout, Huge Kitchen and Great Room with separate Living, Dining and Den areas. The Chef will Love Cooking in this Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Abundant Cabinet & Counter Space and Breakfast Bar. Panoramic Water Views and Sliding Glass Doors lead to the 600SF Waterfront Patio. Wake up Happy in the Master Retreat with En Suite Bathroom and a Huge Walk in Shower. Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Two Spacious Guest Bedrooms and Beautiful Guest Bathroom. Extra Closets, Inside Laundry Room & 2 Car Garage. Perfectly Situated on approx 7,500SF Lot with 65 Feet of Water Frontage this Home is ideal for Water Sports of all kinds. Dock your Boat, Launch your Kayak or Paddle Board. Just minutes from Johns Pass you will enjoy Quick and Easy Access to the Gulf of Mexico. Short Walk or Bike Ride to the Beach, Johns Pass and Shopping, Dining & Entertainment is all around you! Top Rated Schools plus an EZ Commute to Downtown St. Pete or Tampa. This is an Unfurnished Rental but some things can stay! Pet Friendly and Large Dogs OK! 12 Month Lease with Water, Sewer and Trash Included. Available for Move In on August 1, 2020.