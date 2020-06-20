All apartments in Madeira Beach
573 CRYSTAL DRIVE
573 CRYSTAL DRIVE

573 Crystal Drive · (813) 422-0235
Location

573 Crystal Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1965 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Amazing Renovated Waterfront Home is Available August 1st! This home was designed for Indoor/Outdoor Living and to take advantage of the WIDE WATER VIEWS! Features 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 New Baths, Garage & Dock and Multiple Outdoor Living Spaces! You will find Privacy for Everyone & Room to Roam with almost 2,000SF of Living Space. Entertaining is Easy with the Flexible Open Layout, Huge Kitchen and Great Room with separate Living, Dining and Den areas. The Chef will Love Cooking in this Renovated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Abundant Cabinet & Counter Space and Breakfast Bar. Panoramic Water Views and Sliding Glass Doors lead to the 600SF Waterfront Patio. Wake up Happy in the Master Retreat with En Suite Bathroom and a Huge Walk in Shower. Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Two Spacious Guest Bedrooms and Beautiful Guest Bathroom. Extra Closets, Inside Laundry Room & 2 Car Garage. Perfectly Situated on approx 7,500SF Lot with 65 Feet of Water Frontage this Home is ideal for Water Sports of all kinds. Dock your Boat, Launch your Kayak or Paddle Board. Just minutes from Johns Pass you will enjoy Quick and Easy Access to the Gulf of Mexico. Short Walk or Bike Ride to the Beach, Johns Pass and Shopping, Dining & Entertainment is all around you! Top Rated Schools plus an EZ Commute to Downtown St. Pete or Tampa. This is an Unfurnished Rental but some things can stay! Pet Friendly and Large Dogs OK! 12 Month Lease with Water, Sewer and Trash Included. Available for Move In on August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE have any available units?
573 CRYSTAL DRIVE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE have?
Some of 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
573 CRYSTAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
