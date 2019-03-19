All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 399 150TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
399 150TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

399 150TH AVENUE

399 150th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

399 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Madeira Cove - Waterfront community. 2nd floor unit with lovely views of the Intracoastal Waterway. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has a separate room that can be use as a family room or office. Split plan. All appliances including washer and dryer. Access the private balcony from the living room or master bedroom. Freshly painted and new carpet. Hurricane shutters. Heated community pool, clubhouse with fitness center, car washing area and dock. Close to restaurants, shopping, beach trolley, post office, VA-Bay Pines and a short walk to the beach. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 150TH AVENUE have any available units?
399 150TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 399 150TH AVENUE have?
Some of 399 150TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 150TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
399 150TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 150TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 399 150TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 399 150TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 399 150TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 399 150TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 150TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 150TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 399 150TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 399 150TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 399 150TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 399 150TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 150TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 399 150TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 399 150TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee