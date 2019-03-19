399 150TH AVENUE

Amenities

Madeira Cove - Waterfront community. 2nd floor unit with lovely views of the Intracoastal Waterway. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has a separate room that can be use as a family room or office. Split plan. All appliances including washer and dryer. Access the private balcony from the living room or master bedroom. Freshly painted and new carpet. Hurricane shutters. Heated community pool, clubhouse with fitness center, car washing area and dock. Close to restaurants, shopping, beach trolley, post office, VA-Bay Pines and a short walk to the beach. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet. Small pets considered.