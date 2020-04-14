All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

250 Medallion Blvd G

250 Medallion Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

250 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
LIVE WHERE OTHERS VACATION!! - Property Id: 227157

Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with a fully equipped kitchen. King sized bed in master. 2nd. bedroom has two twins. Message chair, sleeper sofa, and slider to balcony in living room. Laundry in bathroom. Gated community directly on the intracoastal with public access to the "Sugar-Sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Madeira Beach Yacht Club offers 2 heated pools, 3 fishing piers, gym, Jacuzzi tub, pool tables, club house and sauna. Next to ROC Park: tennis and basketball courts and softball fields, event center that hosts festivals, concerts and fishing tournaments with water features for the kids. ROC Park has a long fishing pier that stretches out into the intercoastal waterway. Listen to live music, enjoy a cocktail, and watch the sunset on the Gulf at The Snack Shack which also serves as public beach access (only two blocks away). Grocery stores, shopping, great restaurants and bars are steps away. Famous John's Pass is only 2 miles away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227157
Property Id 227157

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Medallion Blvd G have any available units?
250 Medallion Blvd G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 250 Medallion Blvd G have?
Some of 250 Medallion Blvd G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Medallion Blvd G currently offering any rent specials?
250 Medallion Blvd G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Medallion Blvd G pet-friendly?
No, 250 Medallion Blvd G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 250 Medallion Blvd G offer parking?
No, 250 Medallion Blvd G does not offer parking.
Does 250 Medallion Blvd G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Medallion Blvd G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Medallion Blvd G have a pool?
Yes, 250 Medallion Blvd G has a pool.
Does 250 Medallion Blvd G have accessible units?
No, 250 Medallion Blvd G does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Medallion Blvd G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Medallion Blvd G has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Medallion Blvd G have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Medallion Blvd G does not have units with air conditioning.
