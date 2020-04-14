250 Medallion Blvd G

Amenities
Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with a fully equipped kitchen. King sized bed in master. 2nd. bedroom has two twins. Message chair, sleeper sofa, and slider to balcony in living room. Laundry in bathroom. Gated community directly on the intracoastal with public access to the "Sugar-Sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Madeira Beach Yacht Club offers 2 heated pools, 3 fishing piers, gym, Jacuzzi tub, pool tables, club house and sauna. Next to ROC Park: tennis and basketball courts and softball fields, event center that hosts festivals, concerts and fishing tournaments with water features for the kids. ROC Park has a long fishing pier that stretches out into the intercoastal waterway. Listen to live music, enjoy a cocktail, and watch the sunset on the Gulf at The Snack Shack which also serves as public beach access (only two blocks away). Grocery stores, shopping, great restaurants and bars are steps away. Famous John's Pass is only 2 miles away!
No Pets Allowed
