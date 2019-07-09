All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 247 REX PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
247 REX PLACE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

247 REX PLACE

247 Rex Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

247 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
YEARLY or SHORT TERM RENTAL, AVAIL. JULY 2019, $1595 MO. Short term rates vary. Madeira Yacht Club is a waterfront gated complex with 2 pools, fitness center, fishing dock and many more amenities. Please note: Although a waterfront complex, there is not a water view. This condo is fully furnished with inside laundry and a lovely screened patio. The Yacht Club is conveniently located adjacent to shopping, transportation, library, tennis courts and access to the beautiful Gulf Beaches. Bathrooms are remodeled with granite and the kitchen is tastefully tiled. This is a townhouse and bedrooms are on the second floor. NO SMOKING & NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 REX PLACE have any available units?
247 REX PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 247 REX PLACE have?
Some of 247 REX PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 REX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
247 REX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 REX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 247 REX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 247 REX PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 247 REX PLACE offers parking.
Does 247 REX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 REX PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 REX PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 247 REX PLACE has a pool.
Does 247 REX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 247 REX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 247 REX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 REX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 REX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 REX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with BalconiesMadeira Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee