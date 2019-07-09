247 REX PLACE

Amenities

YEARLY or SHORT TERM RENTAL, AVAIL. JULY 2019, $1595 MO. Short term rates vary. Madeira Yacht Club is a waterfront gated complex with 2 pools, fitness center, fishing dock and many more amenities. Please note: Although a waterfront complex, there is not a water view. This condo is fully furnished with inside laundry and a lovely screened patio. The Yacht Club is conveniently located adjacent to shopping, transportation, library, tennis courts and access to the beautiful Gulf Beaches. Bathrooms are remodeled with granite and the kitchen is tastefully tiled. This is a townhouse and bedrooms are on the second floor. NO SMOKING & NO PETS