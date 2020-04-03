All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

211 Medallion Boulevard · (813) 961-8637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Master bedroom has a king bed, 55" Samsung Smart 4K TV and a walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. Bathroom has a shower and a full-size washer & dryer. Swim in the 2 community pools and enjoy the sun in the chaise lounges. There is a nice enclosed porch with a grill outside. Catch your own fish from the 4 private community fishing piers right here! The common area in the clubhouse has a billiards room with 4 pool tables, an impressive gym, men's and women's separate saunas with changing/shower rooms and there is also an indoor hot tub! MBYC community is on the water and only a short 5 minute walk to the beach to watch the gorgeous sunsets. Or walk to bars & restaurants - The Saltwater Hippie Beach Bar - Frabotta's Italian - The Daiquiri Deck. The ROC Park is next door with a ball field, tennis courts, and basketball. A short 2 mile drive to the famous John's Pass Village for fishing charters, shopping, Bubba Gumps, Hooters, Overhead Surf Shop and so much more!
Archibald Beach Park is .3 miles away and is only a 5 minute walk to the beach, 1 minute by car.
Grocery store is .2 miles away, a 4 minute walk or a 1 minute drive.
Enjoy your Florida beach vacation with sandy toes and salty kisses!
Please respect our home just as you would respect your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have any available units?
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity