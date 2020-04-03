211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. Master bedroom has a king bed, 55" Samsung Smart 4K TV and a walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. Bathroom has a shower and a full-size washer & dryer. Swim in the 2 community pools and enjoy the sun in the chaise lounges. There is a nice enclosed porch with a grill outside. Catch your own fish from the 4 private community fishing piers right here! The common area in the clubhouse has a billiards room with 4 pool tables, an impressive gym, men's and women's separate saunas with changing/shower rooms and there is also an indoor hot tub! MBYC community is on the water and only a short 5 minute walk to the beach to watch the gorgeous sunsets. Or walk to bars & restaurants - The Saltwater Hippie Beach Bar - Frabotta's Italian - The Daiquiri Deck. The ROC Park is next door with a ball field, tennis courts, and basketball. A short 2 mile drive to the famous John's Pass Village for fishing charters, shopping, Bubba Gumps, Hooters, Overhead Surf Shop and so much more!

Archibald Beach Park is .3 miles away and is only a 5 minute walk to the beach, 1 minute by car.

Grocery store is .2 miles away, a 4 minute walk or a 1 minute drive.

Enjoy your Florida beach vacation with sandy toes and salty kisses!

Please respect our home just as you would respect your home.