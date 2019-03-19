All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

201 Medallion Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

201 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
First Floor Condo with Waterview from your patio and Boat Slip #28! Live the Florida Dream in this Cute 1 Bedroom Condo located in the Heart of Madeira Beach! Walk across the street to the Beach, Grocery Store, Library and Park. You don't need a car but if you do, there's plenty of parking in this gated Community. Madeira Beach Yacht Club has 2 pools, a gym and Community Room. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Hang out on one of the multiple piers for leisure or fish. Plenty to do without leaving home. SORRY NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have any available units?
201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
