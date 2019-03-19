201 MEDALLION BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

First Floor Condo with Waterview from your patio and Boat Slip #28! Live the Florida Dream in this Cute 1 Bedroom Condo located in the Heart of Madeira Beach! Walk across the street to the Beach, Grocery Store, Library and Park. You don't need a car but if you do, there's plenty of parking in this gated Community. Madeira Beach Yacht Club has 2 pools, a gym and Community Room. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Hang out on one of the multiple piers for leisure or fish. Plenty to do without leaving home. SORRY NO SMOKING, NO PETS.