All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 15433 2ND STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
15433 2ND STREET E
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

15433 2ND STREET E

15433 2nd Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15433 2nd Street East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Seeking a private oasis to melt your cares away? Drop dead GORGEOUS waterfront home is a sparkling GEM of a find! Totally furnished top to bottom with leather furniture, flat screen TV's, room to room sound system, granite kitchen and 3 baths! Two separate master suites at each end of the house affords privacy and luxury! This smoke-free waterfront beach house simply has everything, such a perfect home away from home. Enjoy the stunning private waterfront pool & spill-over spa while you watch sea birds & dolphins frolicking in the bay! Sit on your own private dock to enjoy sunsets, sailboats, fishing or watch fish jump or easily walk (less than a minute!)to the Gulf of Mexico for a great beach day in a minute from this location.Everything this deluxe luxury home offers is top of the line, truly a home that has it all! Minimum rental of 6 months. Small pet considered with fee. Life is good when you're living the Salt life!!! Live the DREAM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15433 2ND STREET E have any available units?
15433 2ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 15433 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 15433 2ND STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15433 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
15433 2ND STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15433 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
Yes, 15433 2ND STREET E is pet friendly.
Does 15433 2ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 15433 2ND STREET E offers parking.
Does 15433 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15433 2ND STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15433 2ND STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 15433 2ND STREET E has a pool.
Does 15433 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 15433 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 15433 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15433 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 15433 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15433 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee