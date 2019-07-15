15433 2ND STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Seeking a private oasis to melt your cares away? Drop dead GORGEOUS waterfront home is a sparkling GEM of a find! Totally furnished top to bottom with leather furniture, flat screen TV's, room to room sound system, granite kitchen and 3 baths! Two separate master suites at each end of the house affords privacy and luxury! This smoke-free waterfront beach house simply has everything, such a perfect home away from home. Enjoy the stunning private waterfront pool & spill-over spa while you watch sea birds & dolphins frolicking in the bay! Sit on your own private dock to enjoy sunsets, sailboats, fishing or watch fish jump or easily walk (less than a minute!)to the Gulf of Mexico for a great beach day in a minute from this location.Everything this deluxe luxury home offers is top of the line, truly a home that has it all! Minimum rental of 6 months. Small pet considered with fee. Life is good when you're living the Salt life!!! Live the DREAM!