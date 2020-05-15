All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

15398 2ND STREET E

15398 2nd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

15398 2nd Street East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.....Impeccably furnished, newly renovated cozy Madeira Beach cottage. Just steps from the beach, inter-coastal, park, tennis courts, shopping and library. Short drive to everything that the beautiful Tampa Bay, St Pete, Clearwater area has to offer. Totally turn key with everything you could possibly need including beach equipment.
Queen bed, 2 twins & pullout sofa. Come relax and enjoy the good life in our beautiful coastal paradise. WILL CONSIDER SHORTER LEASE TERMS.. MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15398 2ND STREET E have any available units?
15398 2ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 15398 2ND STREET E have?
Some of 15398 2ND STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15398 2ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
15398 2ND STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15398 2ND STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 15398 2ND STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 15398 2ND STREET E offer parking?
No, 15398 2ND STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 15398 2ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15398 2ND STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15398 2ND STREET E have a pool?
No, 15398 2ND STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 15398 2ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 15398 2ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 15398 2ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15398 2ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 15398 2ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15398 2ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.

