15398 2ND STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan tennis court microwave

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.....Impeccably furnished, newly renovated cozy Madeira Beach cottage. Just steps from the beach, inter-coastal, park, tennis courts, shopping and library. Short drive to everything that the beautiful Tampa Bay, St Pete, Clearwater area has to offer. Totally turn key with everything you could possibly need including beach equipment.

Queen bed, 2 twins & pullout sofa. Come relax and enjoy the good life in our beautiful coastal paradise. WILL CONSIDER SHORTER LEASE TERMS.. MUST SEE.