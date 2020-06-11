All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 14909 1ST STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14909 1ST STREET E
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

14909 1ST STREET E

14909 1st Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14909 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely and tastefully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with newer carpet in both bedrooms and tile floors through out the rest. Kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. Inside washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Great location only a short block to the beach for you to enjoy the beach lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14909 1ST STREET E have any available units?
14909 1ST STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14909 1ST STREET E have?
Some of 14909 1ST STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14909 1ST STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
14909 1ST STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14909 1ST STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 14909 1ST STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 14909 1ST STREET E offer parking?
No, 14909 1ST STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 14909 1ST STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14909 1ST STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14909 1ST STREET E have a pool?
No, 14909 1ST STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 14909 1ST STREET E have accessible units?
No, 14909 1ST STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 14909 1ST STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 14909 1ST STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14909 1ST STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 14909 1ST STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee