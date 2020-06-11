14909 1ST STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Completely and tastefully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with newer carpet in both bedrooms and tile floors through out the rest. Kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. Inside washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Great location only a short block to the beach for you to enjoy the beach lifestyle!