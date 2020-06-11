Completely and tastefully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath with newer carpet in both bedrooms and tile floors through out the rest. Kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. Inside washer/dryer provided for your convenience. Great location only a short block to the beach for you to enjoy the beach lifestyle!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14909 1ST STREET E have any available units?
14909 1ST STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14909 1ST STREET E have?
Some of 14909 1ST STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14909 1ST STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
14909 1ST STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.