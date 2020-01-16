14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE

Amenities

Adorable beach bungalow home available immediately for annual rental. Great location just steps to the beach! Enjoy the best of beach living in this charming home. Fully furnished and accessorized. Unique tongue and grove walls and ceiling. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced yard with a concreate patio and elevated deck. Perfect for outdoor dining or entertaining! Three bedroom split plan with a light and bright, updated bath. Spacious layout with a formal living room and a large, sunny dining room. Washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Pet friendly!