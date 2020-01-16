All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE

14041 Miramar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14041 Miramar Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable beach bungalow home available immediately for annual rental. Great location just steps to the beach! Enjoy the best of beach living in this charming home. Fully furnished and accessorized. Unique tongue and grove walls and ceiling. Hardwood floors throughout. Fully fenced yard with a concreate patio and elevated deck. Perfect for outdoor dining or entertaining! Three bedroom split plan with a light and bright, updated bath. Spacious layout with a formal living room and a large, sunny dining room. Washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE have any available units?
14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE have?
Some of 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE offer parking?
No, 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14041 MIRAMAR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with BalconiesMadeira Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee