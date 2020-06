Amenities

Price is all inclusive monthly rent. Currently avail from Sept 2020 thru Dec 2020. Great 1 bedroom 1 bath turnkey unit that has been recently updated but still maintains the feel of a charming beach bungalow featuring newly painted ship lap ceilings and walls. Fully equipped kitchen. Washer/Dryer access on premises. This unit is 2 short blocks to the beach, has its own separate parking and entrance with a front porch along with a private backyard patio. Only 1 mile from historic waterfront Johns Pass offering a variety of shops, water activities, restaurants and boat watching. Central location for beach life on the Gulf of Mexico. Want to do some kayaking?...you're one block to the intracoastal; Rent or bring a bike to ride along or on the beach?...just 2 blocks (they'll deliver the bikes to you); or just do some sightseeing or bar hopping on the trolley which goes as far south as St. Pete Beach and as far north as the Sponge Docks of Tarpon Springs... just 2 blocks to the stop. Come for a visit but beware...you may never want to leave.