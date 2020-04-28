All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 13248 4TH STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
13248 4TH STREET E
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

13248 4TH STREET E

13248 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13248 4th Street East, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
TOTALLY REMODELED - EVERYTHING NEW - the BEST of Madeira Beach. Half duplex for rent. NEW appliances, cabinets, double sink, backsplash, and recessed lighting in the kitchen. FRESH interior paint, and Key Lime exterior paint. NEW ceiling fans with lights, and blinds. Three NEW air conditioning wall units - no wasted electricity for air conditioning or heat in rooms you aren't using. There is even a WiFi enabled speaker in the bathroom !! Highly polished terrazzo floor throughout. Two doors - Kitchen and Living Room. Covered parking, and washer/dryer hook up. New Mail Box. Less than a block to multiple intracoastal small parks with fishing from the seawall. Four blocks to the sands of Madeira Beach. Five minutes to John's Pass with the shopping, restaurants, bars, and sunsets !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13248 4TH STREET E have any available units?
13248 4TH STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 13248 4TH STREET E have?
Some of 13248 4TH STREET E's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13248 4TH STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
13248 4TH STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13248 4TH STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 13248 4TH STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 13248 4TH STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 13248 4TH STREET E offers parking.
Does 13248 4TH STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13248 4TH STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13248 4TH STREET E have a pool?
No, 13248 4TH STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 13248 4TH STREET E have accessible units?
No, 13248 4TH STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 13248 4TH STREET E have units with dishwashers?
No, 13248 4TH STREET E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13248 4TH STREET E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13248 4TH STREET E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee