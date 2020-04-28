13248 4TH STREET E

Amenities

TOTALLY REMODELED - EVERYTHING NEW - the BEST of Madeira Beach. Half duplex for rent. NEW appliances, cabinets, double sink, backsplash, and recessed lighting in the kitchen. FRESH interior paint, and Key Lime exterior paint. NEW ceiling fans with lights, and blinds. Three NEW air conditioning wall units - no wasted electricity for air conditioning or heat in rooms you aren't using. There is even a WiFi enabled speaker in the bathroom !! Highly polished terrazzo floor throughout. Two doors - Kitchen and Living Room. Covered parking, and washer/dryer hook up. New Mail Box. Less than a block to multiple intracoastal small parks with fishing from the seawall. Four blocks to the sands of Madeira Beach. Five minutes to John's Pass with the shopping, restaurants, bars, and sunsets !!