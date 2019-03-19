13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

The views from this house are spectacular & expansive! Spacious home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and 2 1/2 baths. Enjoy the water views from all 3 levels. The 3rd Floor is all Master bedroom and Bath and a large Laundry room with plenty of storage. Master has private balcony perched above the trees. Separate sitting area or office. Expansive views up the intracoastal waterway in Boca Ciega Bay. Custom kitchen cabinets and Granite countertops. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with Jack & Jill Bathroom between the two. Private heated Salt water pool and spa. Composite dock with 19,000 lb Boat lift. 1 Car Garage and additional enclosed storage on ground floor. A/C Bonus room accessing covered Lanai on ground floor with 1/2 Bath great for entertaining! Tenant is responsible for All Utilities, Cable, Pool Service and Lawn Care.