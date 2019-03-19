All apartments in Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach, FL
13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE
13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE

13013 Boca Ciega Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13013 Boca Ciega Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The views from this house are spectacular & expansive! Spacious home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and 2 1/2 baths. Enjoy the water views from all 3 levels. The 3rd Floor is all Master bedroom and Bath and a large Laundry room with plenty of storage. Master has private balcony perched above the trees. Separate sitting area or office. Expansive views up the intracoastal waterway in Boca Ciega Bay. Custom kitchen cabinets and Granite countertops. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with Jack & Jill Bathroom between the two. Private heated Salt water pool and spa. Composite dock with 19,000 lb Boat lift. 1 Car Garage and additional enclosed storage on ground floor. A/C Bonus room accessing covered Lanai on ground floor with 1/2 Bath great for entertaining! Tenant is responsible for All Utilities, Cable, Pool Service and Lawn Care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have any available units?
13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have?
Some of 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13013 BOCA CIEGA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
