Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
116 143RD AVENUE E
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:07 AM

116 143RD AVENUE E

116 143rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 143rd Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available June 1, 2020...Price Reduction !! .Application required. This condo is 1/2 block to the beach! Has 1 car garage parking, close to bus lines, restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and much more. Madeira Beach...!! Close to Johns Pass. Annual Rental (12 months) only or long term. Rent includes Electric, Water, Trash, Sewage, Lawn. Total Remodel 2010 Open Concept 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit 2nd floor with 1 Car Garage and Inside washer dryer included. This has the WOW Factor. Features tile stairs, tile floors. Kitchen has granite countertops with under mounted sink, cherry cabinets and counter eating area. Watch the beautiful sunsets from the Gulf of Mexico on your front porch/balcony. 1 car garage (shared) on the ground floor. Totally fenced in yard (shared) with large covered patio for outdoor BBQ. Small Pets allowed up to 35 lbs. Call for an appointment today !!! This is a true gem on the beach (1/2 block) Bring your toothbrush and flip flops. See you at the Beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 143RD AVENUE E have any available units?
116 143RD AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 116 143RD AVENUE E have?
Some of 116 143RD AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 143RD AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
116 143RD AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 143RD AVENUE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 143RD AVENUE E is pet friendly.
Does 116 143RD AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 116 143RD AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 116 143RD AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 143RD AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 143RD AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 116 143RD AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 116 143RD AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 116 143RD AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 116 143RD AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 143RD AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 143RD AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 143RD AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.

