116 143RD AVENUE E

Available June 1, 2020...Price Reduction !! .Application required. This condo is 1/2 block to the beach! Has 1 car garage parking, close to bus lines, restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and much more. Madeira Beach...!! Close to Johns Pass. Annual Rental (12 months) only or long term. Rent includes Electric, Water, Trash, Sewage, Lawn. Total Remodel 2010 Open Concept 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit 2nd floor with 1 Car Garage and Inside washer dryer included. This has the WOW Factor. Features tile stairs, tile floors. Kitchen has granite countertops with under mounted sink, cherry cabinets and counter eating area. Watch the beautiful sunsets from the Gulf of Mexico on your front porch/balcony. 1 car garage (shared) on the ground floor. Totally fenced in yard (shared) with large covered patio for outdoor BBQ. Small Pets allowed up to 35 lbs. Call for an appointment today !!! This is a true gem on the beach (1/2 block) Bring your toothbrush and flip flops. See you at the Beach!!