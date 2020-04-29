All apartments in Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach, FL
116 131ST AVENUE E
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

116 131ST AVENUE E

116 131st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

116 131st Avenue West, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come live in paradise! Gorgeous CORNER townhome on the intercoastal marina. Enter on your side entry ground level foyer with closets for extra storage. Generous sized bedrooms with brand new plush carpet on stairs and in bedrooms on top floor. 3rd bedroom on 2nd floor can also be used as a den or office. Master bedroom has walk in closet and en suite bathroom with jetted tub, walk in shower, and double vanity sinks. Washer and dryer conveniently located in hall off bedrooms. Wood floors throughout the living level with an open kitchen and dinnette area. Kitchen has real wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room has sliding glass doors that lead to balcony overlooking the pool & Marina. The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of storage room. Enjoy the views & ocean breeze on your private ground level covered patio over looking the pool and Marina or walk directly across Gulf Blvd to the beach access. Just minutes away from Johns Pass and all Madeira Beach has to offer! Boat slips are available for lease on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2015 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have any available units?
116 131ST AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 116 131ST AVENUE E have?
Some of 116 131ST AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 131ST AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
116 131ST AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 131ST AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 116 131ST AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have a pool?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E has a pool.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 116 131ST AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 131ST AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 131ST AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 131ST AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
