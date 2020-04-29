116 131ST AVENUE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come live in paradise! Gorgeous CORNER townhome on the intercoastal marina. Enter on your side entry ground level foyer with closets for extra storage. Generous sized bedrooms with brand new plush carpet on stairs and in bedrooms on top floor. 3rd bedroom on 2nd floor can also be used as a den or office. Master bedroom has walk in closet and en suite bathroom with jetted tub, walk in shower, and double vanity sinks. Washer and dryer conveniently located in hall off bedrooms. Wood floors throughout the living level with an open kitchen and dinnette area. Kitchen has real wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room has sliding glass doors that lead to balcony overlooking the pool & Marina. The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of storage room. Enjoy the views & ocean breeze on your private ground level covered patio over looking the pool and Marina or walk directly across Gulf Blvd to the beach access. Just minutes away from Johns Pass and all Madeira Beach has to offer! Boat slips are available for lease on a first come first serve basis.