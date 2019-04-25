114 143RD AVENUE E

Amenities

Don't Wait !! This condo is 1/2 block to the beach! Call the Office for an Application for pre-approval.. Has garage parking, close to bus lines, restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and much more. Madeira Beach...!! Close to Johns Pass. Annual Rental only. Electric, Water/ Trash included in the rent. All NEW 2010 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage upstairs unit 2nd floor with an Open Concept. Inside washer dryer. This has the WOW Factor. Call the Office today for an application....Available May 1, 2019.....Features tile stairs, tile floors. Kitchen has granite countertops with under mounted sink, cherry cabinets and counter eating area. Watch the beautiful sunsets from the Gulf of Mexico on your front porch/balcony. 1 car garage on ground floor. Totally fenced in yard (shared) with covered patio for outdoor BBQ. Small Pets allowed. This is a true gem on the beach (1/2 block) Bring your toothbrush and flip flops. See you at the Beach!!