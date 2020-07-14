All apartments in Lutz
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Tapestry Lake Park

Open Now until 6pm
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir · (813) 548-6370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL 33548

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tapestry Lake Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
kickboxing studio
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
lobby
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY.
LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK.

NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY!

Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

Tapestry Lake Park is an exceptional place to call home. This upscale community boasts all the luxuries you expect with some surprise extras too. Find comfortable apartment homes with easy access to all major expressways, downtown, Tampa International Airport and countless shopping and dining venues.

As our newest resident, you'll be able to enjoy first class amenities such as our very own Arlington signature clubhouse complete with coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness and yoga/spin/kickboxing studio equipped with virtual Well Beats classes, resort style saltwater pool, cybercafe furnished with iMac & Dell desktops, outdoor grilling kitchen & pavilion, fire pit, and expansive dog park, all positioned in one of the most sought after communities of Tampa - Lutz.

Your apartment home will

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $100 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 3
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $150/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50-$60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tapestry Lake Park have any available units?
Tapestry Lake Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does Tapestry Lake Park have?
Some of Tapestry Lake Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tapestry Lake Park currently offering any rent specials?
Tapestry Lake Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tapestry Lake Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Tapestry Lake Park is pet friendly.
Does Tapestry Lake Park offer parking?
Yes, Tapestry Lake Park offers parking.
Does Tapestry Lake Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tapestry Lake Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tapestry Lake Park have a pool?
Yes, Tapestry Lake Park has a pool.
Does Tapestry Lake Park have accessible units?
No, Tapestry Lake Park does not have accessible units.
Does Tapestry Lake Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Tapestry Lake Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Tapestry Lake Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tapestry Lake Park has units with air conditioning.
