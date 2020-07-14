Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym kickboxing studio parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed lobby

LIVE EXTRAORDINARY.

LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK.



NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY!



Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.



Tapestry Lake Park is an exceptional place to call home. This upscale community boasts all the luxuries you expect with some surprise extras too. Find comfortable apartment homes with easy access to all major expressways, downtown, Tampa International Airport and countless shopping and dining venues.



As our newest resident, you'll be able to enjoy first class amenities such as our very own Arlington signature clubhouse complete with coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness and yoga/spin/kickboxing studio equipped with virtual Well Beats classes, resort style saltwater pool, cybercafe furnished with iMac & Dell desktops, outdoor grilling kitchen & pavilion, fire pit, and expansive dog park, all positioned in one of the most sought after communities of Tampa - Lutz.



Your apartment home will