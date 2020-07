Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Welcome to Lantower Cypress Creek Apartments - Conveniently placed in between the busy New Tampa and a developing Wesley Chapel area, Lutz Florida is the city to call home. Spend a sunny day at the sparkling resort-inspired pool, enjoy a breezy walk at the afternoon at the community bark park, or cook up a feast in your spacious kitchen with all modern, sleek appliances. Your life will take on all the novel elements of Lantower's luxury apartment community. Located in Lutz, FL, just North of Tampa, Lantower Cypress Creek Apartments puts all the preferred elements of the Florida lifestyle at your fingertips without the busy lifestyle. We're moments from shopping such as Florida Premium Outlets, dining and entertainment all easily to navigate from the nearby Hwy 275 & 75, allowing you to ...