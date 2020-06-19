All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 3721 Arcade Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
3721 Arcade Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:44 AM

3721 Arcade Trail

3721 Arcade Trl · (727) 238-5159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3721 Arcade Trl, Lutz, FL 33548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
WOW!! You can get up to 2 months FREE rent in this amazing new 2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious floor plan, private balcony, chef like kitchen with a glass cook top stove, and much more. On the property you can enjoy the resort style pool, gaming area, theatre room, wine tasting area, state of the art fitness center, business lounge, dog grooming and washing station, dog park with agility course, grilling area, and the list goes on. Contact me today for more information or to schedule a showing! Madalyn@a-teamre.com or text as (727) 238-5159

NOTE: All units are subject to availability and prices can change daily. Deposits are based upon credit. Price reflected is based on a 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Arcade Trail have any available units?
3721 Arcade Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 3721 Arcade Trail have?
Some of 3721 Arcade Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Arcade Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Arcade Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Arcade Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3721 Arcade Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3721 Arcade Trail offer parking?
No, 3721 Arcade Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3721 Arcade Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Arcade Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Arcade Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3721 Arcade Trail has a pool.
Does 3721 Arcade Trail have accessible units?
No, 3721 Arcade Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Arcade Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Arcade Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3721 Arcade Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3721 Arcade Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3721 Arcade Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz Apartments with Gym
Lutz Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity