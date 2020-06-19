3721 Arcade Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed stainless steel gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill media room

WOW!! You can get up to 2 months FREE rent in this amazing new 2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious floor plan, private balcony, chef like kitchen with a glass cook top stove, and much more. On the property you can enjoy the resort style pool, gaming area, theatre room, wine tasting area, state of the art fitness center, business lounge, dog grooming and washing station, dog park with agility course, grilling area, and the list goes on. Contact me today for more information or to schedule a showing! Madalyn@a-teamre.com or text as (727) 238-5159



NOTE: All units are subject to availability and prices can change daily. Deposits are based upon credit. Price reflected is based on a 12-month lease.