Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
3119 Winglewood Cir
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

3119 Winglewood Cir

3119 Winglewood Circle · No Longer Available
Lutz
Location

3119 Winglewood Circle, Lutz, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll feel at ease the moment you walk through the doorway. This gourgeous 3bd/2ba with private office, is the perfect place to call home. This home is newly upgraded and features new tile floors, upgraded appliances, and custom closets! The fenced in back yard backs up to a conservation lot and you can enjoy your time in the outoors either on the open patio area or the shaded pergola. This home features new landscaping in both the front and backyard. Lawn care and fertilization/pest control are included in the rent for your convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Winglewood Cir have any available units?
3119 Winglewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 3119 Winglewood Cir have?
Some of 3119 Winglewood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Winglewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Winglewood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Winglewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Winglewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Winglewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Winglewood Cir offers parking.
Does 3119 Winglewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 Winglewood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Winglewood Cir have a pool?
No, 3119 Winglewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Winglewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 3119 Winglewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Winglewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Winglewood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Winglewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Winglewood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
