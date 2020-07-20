3119 Winglewood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll feel at ease the moment you walk through the doorway. This gourgeous 3bd/2ba with private office, is the perfect place to call home. This home is newly upgraded and features new tile floors, upgraded appliances, and custom closets! The fenced in back yard backs up to a conservation lot and you can enjoy your time in the outoors either on the open patio area or the shaded pergola. This home features new landscaping in both the front and backyard. Lawn care and fertilization/pest control are included in the rent for your convenience!