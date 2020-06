888 C Road

Amenities

THIS IS A JEWEL OF A BARN! LOVELY LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTHERN BLVD AND ALL SHOW VENUES. BARN IS LOCATED ON 10 ACRE ESTATE, QUITE PRIVATE. NEWER 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN...PLUS BRAND NEW 4 STALL SHED ROW STYLE BARN. 12 STALLS ARE 12 X 14. INCLUDES MATTED STALLS OVER SAND, 4 WASH RACKS, 2 INDOOR & 2 OUTDOOR, FLY CONTROL SYSTEM, BARN REFRIGERATOR, CUSHIONED RUBBER PAVERS ON BARN FLOOR, 10 TURNOUT PADDOCKS, DRESSAGE/JUMPING ARENA WITH MIRRORS, ROUND PEN, 25X20 MANURE BIN, 4 INDIVIDUAL TACK ROOMS, 2 FEED ROOMS,LAUNDRY ROOM, AISLE FANS & ELECTRIC IN EACH STALL, RV PARKING AVAILABLE, PLENTY OF ROOM FOR TRAILERS. INCLUDED BARN APARTMENT HAS FULL ACCESS TO WASHER DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, FULL BATH, MICROWAVE. SEASONAL ONLY OCTOBER THROUGH MAY,IF NEEDED. 4 MONTH MINIMUM. HORSEMANS INSURANCE MANDATORY