/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:46 AM
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
2999 C Road
2999 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Studio
$850
1260 sqft
This perfectly planned tranquil 10 acre property situated in Loxahatchee Groves is perfect for your seasonal or annual leasing needs! 24 stalls available along with 12 ample paddocks, round pen, 250 x 250 irrigated ring with beautiful viewing lounge
Results within 5 miles of Loxahatchee Groves
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
16265 Deer Path Lane
16265 Deer Path Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
$1,375
3125 sqft
This 5 acre gated Rustic Ranches GEM offers up to 15 stalls available that is just off of the bridle path, easy hack to WEF This farm features 2 barns totaling 20 stalls The 16 stall center aisle barn is complete with a fly spray system, tack room,
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4554 Palm Breeze Trail
4554 Palm Breeze Trail, Wellington, FL
Studio
$9,000
1000 sqft
dry stalls can be rented during season for $9000.00 (4 ) month season additional months can be rented $1750.00 per stall per month. Summer months stalls can be rented for a lesser price.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
16358 Rustic Road
16358 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$1,800
2788 sqft
STALLS FOR RENT in Rustic Ranches. Stalls 12x12, shavings, feeding 3x a day, every horse is fed according to your specifics. Automatic fly spray system. A choice of 2 big paddocks, 2 medium and 4 .
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1713 Arabian Drive
1713 Arabian Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
$1,200
2240 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1713 Arabian Drive in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
16031 Rustic Road
16031 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$900
240 sqft
STALL FOR RENT FOR HORSES.8 dry stalls of 12x12 hacking distance to WEF. Paddocks, stall wash, feed room, tack room. Dressage ring size. Great hacking available. Only a 20 minutes drive to Global . Can also be used for jumpers.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
16163 Rustic Road
16163 Rustic Road, Wellington, FL
Studio
$55,000
2952 sqft
Charming Rustic Barn Gated and fenced. Price is for whole barn for up to 6 months. 20 dry (12x12) matted stalls, tack/feed, washer/dryer, 8 paddocks and use of an additional 5 acres, irrigated grass field.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
14475 Wellington Trace
14475 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
Studio
$600
1850 sqft
40 Stalls available in sought after Saddle Trail just a short hack from WEF! Included are 2 sand riding arenas (110x200 and 70x135), a large grand prix grass riding field, Kraft 6-Horse 60' covered walker and ample paddock space! Grooms and Trainers
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
15683 Ocean Breeze Lane
15683 Ocean Breeze Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
$6,000
144 sqft
Available for the 2020 season: Up to 12 dry stalls located just a 20 minute hack to the WEF horse show and the Ridge horse show. Large grass paddocks, large irrigated arena with jumps and good footing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3650 Middleburg Drive
3650 Middleburg Drive, Wellington, FL
Studio
$1,900
200 sqft
Beautiful Barn for rent. The barn has 8 spacious stalls, four 12x12 and 4 are 12x14, feed room, tack room, full bath and an attic room all with AC.
Similar Pages
Loxahatchee Groves 1 BedroomsLoxahatchee Groves 2 BedroomsLoxahatchee Groves 3 BedroomsLoxahatchee Groves Apartments with BalconyLoxahatchee Groves Apartments with Parking
Loxahatchee Groves Apartments with PoolLoxahatchee Groves Apartments with Washer-DryerLoxahatchee Groves Dog Friendly ApartmentsLoxahatchee Groves Furnished ApartmentsLoxahatchee Groves Luxury Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FL