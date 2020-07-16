All apartments in Longwood
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE

502 E Jessup Ave · No Longer Available
Location

502 E Jessup Ave, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE Available 05/10/19 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1,400.00 - 3/2, Single Family Home, Living Room, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Disposal, Washer and Dryer, Tile and Hardwood Flooring, Screened Patio, Fenced, Pets OK, Year Built: 1959/ 1,352 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 WEST: Take exit 98 toward Lake Mary/Heathrow, Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto W Lake Mary Blvd (signs for Sanford Airport), Use the right 2 lanes to turn right onto Lake Emma Rd, Turn left onto Longwood Hills Rd, Turn right onto N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Turn left onto Georgia Ave, Turn right at the 1st cross street onto N Grant St, Turn left onto E Jessup Ave, Home will be on the right.

(RLNE4821887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE have any available units?
502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE have?
Some of 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE offer parking?
No, 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE does not offer parking.
Does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE have a pool?
No, 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE does not have a pool.
Does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
