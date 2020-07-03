129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE

Amenities

**Property will not be available for viewings until May 1, 2020**

This home is very spacious at just under 3000 sq. ft. It has a separate living, dining and family room. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook. Granite countertops in the kitchen with extended cabinets. Beautiful hardwood floors in the family room. The over-sized master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the master bath has a garden tub and separate stand-up shower. It has a large fenced in back yard and two car garage. Great location less than 10 minutes from I4 and in an A++ School district. Close to local shopping and dining.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



