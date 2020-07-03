All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE

129 Rangeline Woods Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

129 Rangeline Woods Cove, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Property will not be available for viewings until May 1, 2020**
This home is very spacious at just under 3000 sq. ft. It has a separate living, dining and family room. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook. Granite countertops in the kitchen with extended cabinets. Beautiful hardwood floors in the family room. The over-sized master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the master bath has a garden tub and separate stand-up shower. It has a large fenced in back yard and two car garage. Great location less than 10 minutes from I4 and in an A++ School district. Close to local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE have any available units?
129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE have?
Some of 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE currently offering any rent specials?
129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE pet-friendly?
No, 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE offer parking?
Yes, 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE offers parking.
Does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE have a pool?
No, 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE does not have a pool.
Does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE have accessible units?
No, 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 RANGELINE WOODS COVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 BedroomsLongwood 2 Bedrooms
Longwood Apartments with BalconyLongwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College