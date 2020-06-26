All apartments in Longwood
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

104 Lake Gem Drive

104 Lake Gem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Lake Gem Drive, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect starter home! With over 1000 square feet of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on lake with lake access! This home features granite counter tops and black appliances and tile throughout. There is a single car garage and an additional shed outside for storage. Located in Seminole County in A+ rated school zone and close to restaurants and shopping. Location is key with an easy commute to all major toll roads and the train station. Don't wait, this home won't last.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Lake Gem Drive have any available units?
104 Lake Gem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 104 Lake Gem Drive have?
Some of 104 Lake Gem Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Lake Gem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Lake Gem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Lake Gem Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Lake Gem Drive is pet friendly.
Does 104 Lake Gem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 104 Lake Gem Drive offers parking.
Does 104 Lake Gem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Lake Gem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Lake Gem Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Lake Gem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Lake Gem Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Lake Gem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Lake Gem Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Lake Gem Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Lake Gem Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Lake Gem Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
