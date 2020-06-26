104 Lake Gem Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect starter home! With over 1000 square feet of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on lake with lake access! This home features granite counter tops and black appliances and tile throughout. There is a single car garage and an additional shed outside for storage. Located in Seminole County in A+ rated school zone and close to restaurants and shopping. Location is key with an easy commute to all major toll roads and the train station. Don't wait, this home won't last.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.