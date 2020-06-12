750 BAYPORT WAY

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This immaculate and well maintained, fully FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom residence, with Florida room, offers a wonderful retreat as a Seasonal Rental or a shorter monthly respite. Bayporters' enjoy an active island lifestyle with 4 Har Tu Tennis courts, a Junior Olympic sized (heated) pool, private fishing pier, kayak facilities, bocce courts and amazing nature trails. The spacious clubhouse, with fitness room, full kitchen and social hall, offers a full social calendar during the seasonal months. Simply walk across the road to the private beach on the Gulf of Mexico (umbrellas and beach chairs provided) to enjoy a morning of beachcombing, surf casting or memorable sunsets.