All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 745 BAYPORT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
745 BAYPORT WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

745 BAYPORT WAY

745 Bayport Way · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

745 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 745 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bocce court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated. This residence offers a wonderful retreat as a Seasonal rental or a shorter Monthly respite. Bayporter's enjoy an active island lifestyle with 4 Har Tru tennis courts, a Jr. Olympic sized (heated) pool, private fishing pier, kayak facilities, Bocce court and amazing nature trails. The spacious clubhouse, with fitness and full kitchen, hosts a number of social activities. Simply walk across the street to private beach on the Gulf of Mexico for morning beachcombing, surf casting or memorable sunsets.

LONG TERM RENTAL CONSIDERED - TERMS & CONDITION MAY DIFFER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 BAYPORT WAY have any available units?
745 BAYPORT WAY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 BAYPORT WAY have?
Some of 745 BAYPORT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 BAYPORT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
745 BAYPORT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 BAYPORT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 745 BAYPORT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 745 BAYPORT WAY offer parking?
No, 745 BAYPORT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 745 BAYPORT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 BAYPORT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 BAYPORT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 745 BAYPORT WAY has a pool.
Does 745 BAYPORT WAY have accessible units?
No, 745 BAYPORT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 745 BAYPORT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 BAYPORT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 BAYPORT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 BAYPORT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 745 BAYPORT WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity