745 BAYPORT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan bocce court

GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated. This residence offers a wonderful retreat as a Seasonal rental or a shorter Monthly respite. Bayporter's enjoy an active island lifestyle with 4 Har Tru tennis courts, a Jr. Olympic sized (heated) pool, private fishing pier, kayak facilities, Bocce court and amazing nature trails. The spacious clubhouse, with fitness and full kitchen, hosts a number of social activities. Simply walk across the street to private beach on the Gulf of Mexico for morning beachcombing, surf casting or memorable sunsets.



LONG TERM RENTAL CONSIDERED - TERMS & CONDITION MAY DIFFER