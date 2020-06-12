741 BAYPORT WAY

Amenities
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS INSIDE! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated. This residence offers a wonderful retreat as a Seasonal rental or a shorter Monthly respite. Bayporters' enjoy an active island lifestyle with 4 Har Tru tennis courts, a Jr. Olympic sized (heated) pool, private fishing pier, kayak facilities, Bocce court and amazing nature trails. The spacious clubhouse, with fitness and full kitchen, hosts a number of social activities. Simply walk across the street to private beach on the Gulf of Mexico for morning beachcombing, surf casting or memorable sunsets.