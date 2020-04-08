738 BAYPORT WAY

Amenities

BAYPORT BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB - VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this spacious and bright Bayside turnkey-furnished villa. Short walk to beach and bay! Open floor plan in kitchen, living and dining looking out onto lanai to exterior tropical garden patio with walk-out to grounds. Only steps away from the pool, tennis courts and the beach. Split bedroom plan, lots of closets and storage, washer-dryer side by side, all stainless steel appliances and plenty of parking available. Bayport Beach and Tennis includes deeded beach-to-bay access with beachside chairs and umbrellas, junior Olympic heated pool, four Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, fishing pier on the Bay, clubhouse with kitchen facilities and lots of nature trails in a pristine and well-maintained community.