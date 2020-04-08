All apartments in Longboat Key
Longboat Key, FL
738 BAYPORT WAY
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:12 PM

738 BAYPORT WAY

738 Bayport Way · (941) 383-5577
Location

738 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 738 · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
BAYPORT BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB - VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this spacious and bright Bayside turnkey-furnished villa. Short walk to beach and bay! Open floor plan in kitchen, living and dining looking out onto lanai to exterior tropical garden patio with walk-out to grounds. Only steps away from the pool, tennis courts and the beach. Split bedroom plan, lots of closets and storage, washer-dryer side by side, all stainless steel appliances and plenty of parking available. Bayport Beach and Tennis includes deeded beach-to-bay access with beachside chairs and umbrellas, junior Olympic heated pool, four Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, fishing pier on the Bay, clubhouse with kitchen facilities and lots of nature trails in a pristine and well-maintained community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 BAYPORT WAY have any available units?
738 BAYPORT WAY has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 BAYPORT WAY have?
Some of 738 BAYPORT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 BAYPORT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
738 BAYPORT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 BAYPORT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 738 BAYPORT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 738 BAYPORT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 738 BAYPORT WAY does offer parking.
Does 738 BAYPORT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 BAYPORT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 BAYPORT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 738 BAYPORT WAY has a pool.
Does 738 BAYPORT WAY have accessible units?
No, 738 BAYPORT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 738 BAYPORT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 BAYPORT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 BAYPORT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 BAYPORT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
