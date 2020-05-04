710 FOX STREET

Amenities

PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH.



Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key. This well-maintained and lovely updated home offers comfort and convenience. Close to fine dining, beach and bay. Quiet residential location, no pool but close to public boat docks and bay, nice restaurants and one of the most pristine beaches on the north end of Longboat Key with public access just across Gulf of Mexico Drive. Turnkey furnished. Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths, screened lanai with outdoor dining table and BBQ grill. Casual and relaxing retreat can accommodate up to six persons comfortably.



Take a short walk to the beautiful Shore or Mar-Vista Restaurants and enjoy outdoor dining on Sarasota Bay. It's also a short drive or walk across Gulf of Mexico Drive to one of Longboat’s most pristine Gulf beaches. Just across the north bridge you can enjoy shopping and dining on Anna Maria Island and the famous Cortez fishing village.



Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.



RENTAL RATES:

MAY THRU NOVEMBER $3,000/month plus tax and fees

DECEMBER THRU APRIL $4,000/month plus tax and fees