Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

710 FOX STREET

710 Fox Street · (941) 383-5577
Location

710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH.

Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key. This well-maintained and lovely updated home offers comfort and convenience. Close to fine dining, beach and bay. Quiet residential location, no pool but close to public boat docks and bay, nice restaurants and one of the most pristine beaches on the north end of Longboat Key with public access just across Gulf of Mexico Drive. Turnkey furnished. Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths, screened lanai with outdoor dining table and BBQ grill. Casual and relaxing retreat can accommodate up to six persons comfortably.

Take a short walk to the beautiful Shore or Mar-Vista Restaurants and enjoy outdoor dining on Sarasota Bay. It's also a short drive or walk across Gulf of Mexico Drive to one of Longboat’s most pristine Gulf beaches. Just across the north bridge you can enjoy shopping and dining on Anna Maria Island and the famous Cortez fishing village.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

RENTAL RATES:
MAY THRU NOVEMBER $3,000/month plus tax and fees
DECEMBER THRU APRIL $4,000/month plus tax and fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 FOX STREET have any available units?
710 FOX STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 FOX STREET have?
Some of 710 FOX STREET's amenities include recently renovated, bbq/grill, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 FOX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
710 FOX STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 FOX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 710 FOX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 710 FOX STREET offer parking?
No, 710 FOX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 710 FOX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 FOX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 FOX STREET have a pool?
No, 710 FOX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 710 FOX STREET have accessible units?
No, 710 FOX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 710 FOX STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 FOX STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 FOX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 FOX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
