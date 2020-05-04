6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY. Sitting on the dock on the Bay, enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails! Spacious single family cottage-home facing Sarasota Bay and close to the beach on the tranquil north end of Longboat Key. From the charming Bayside community, dock your boat only steps from your door on the open waters of Sarasota Bay. Split floor-plan of nearly 1,750 s.f. includes 3-bedrooms and 2-baths. The open floor plan centered around the living and dining area is ideal for entertaining or spending time with loved ones. Make the most of indoor/outdoor living from the open outdoor patio with BBQ grill. Exterior front porch continues the transition to outdoor Florida living with a refreshing patio deck and Bay view perfect for enjoy morning coffee at sunrise with spectacular bay views throughout the day and into evening. Public beach access is nearby across Gulf of Mexico Drive to savor sunsets every evening over turquoise waters. Walking distance to local restaurants. Only a short drive to Anna Maria or St. Armand's, Lido Beach and downtown Sarasota. Take advantage of the opportunity to live the good life on Longboat Key where paradise awaits you!



Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable.



RENTAL RATES:

MAY THRU NOVEMBER $4,500/month plus tax and fees

DECEMBER THRU APRIL $6,000/month plus tax and fees