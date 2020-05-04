All apartments in Longboat Key
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE

6917 Bayside Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY. Sitting on the dock on the Bay, enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails! Spacious single family cottage-home facing Sarasota Bay and close to the beach on the tranquil north end of Longboat Key. From the charming Bayside community, dock your boat only steps from your door on the open waters of Sarasota Bay. Split floor-plan of nearly 1,750 s.f. includes 3-bedrooms and 2-baths. The open floor plan centered around the living and dining area is ideal for entertaining or spending time with loved ones. Make the most of indoor/outdoor living from the open outdoor patio with BBQ grill. Exterior front porch continues the transition to outdoor Florida living with a refreshing patio deck and Bay view perfect for enjoy morning coffee at sunrise with spectacular bay views throughout the day and into evening. Public beach access is nearby across Gulf of Mexico Drive to savor sunsets every evening over turquoise waters. Walking distance to local restaurants. Only a short drive to Anna Maria or St. Armand's, Lido Beach and downtown Sarasota. Take advantage of the opportunity to live the good life on Longboat Key where paradise awaits you!

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable.

RENTAL RATES:
MAY THRU NOVEMBER $4,500/month plus tax and fees
DECEMBER THRU APRIL $6,000/month plus tax and fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
