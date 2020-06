Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best. Original portion of home is in the back and was built as a one room cottage with a bath. There is then addition that includes laundry area, master bed with private bath and a large living room area. Small shed on side of house is for tenants use. Nice deck area with grill and an outdoor shower.