687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Relax in tranquility and style in this fabulous and contemporary architect-designed canal home on Longboat Key. This is truly a private and serene tropical oasis with a heated 40' lap pool w/spa, multiple outside decks with views of Sarasota Bay and deeded beach access to the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. The home also features a private guest suite with a small office set up and canal view. This great mid-key location offers the option to explore St. Armand's Circle and Sarasota to the south, and beautiful Anna Maria Island to the north. The chef's kitchen offers a Wolf 6 burner gas stove, a wine fridge, Sub Zero freezer and other kitchen extras. There are bamboo or polished concrete floors throughout, and the floor to ceiling windows bring the tranquility of the outside directly into the living space. This is Florida island living at it's finest!