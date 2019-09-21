All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:15 PM

687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY

687 Jungle Queen Way · (941) 224-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

687 Jungle Queen Way, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Relax in tranquility and style in this fabulous and contemporary architect-designed canal home on Longboat Key. This is truly a private and serene tropical oasis with a heated 40' lap pool w/spa, multiple outside decks with views of Sarasota Bay and deeded beach access to the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. The home also features a private guest suite with a small office set up and canal view. This great mid-key location offers the option to explore St. Armand's Circle and Sarasota to the south, and beautiful Anna Maria Island to the north. The chef's kitchen offers a Wolf 6 burner gas stove, a wine fridge, Sub Zero freezer and other kitchen extras. There are bamboo or polished concrete floors throughout, and the floor to ceiling windows bring the tranquility of the outside directly into the living space. This is Florida island living at it's finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY have any available units?
687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY have?
Some of 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY does offer parking.
Does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY has a pool.
Does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity