615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD

WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit. Furnishings and decor are nicely appointed with open floor plan from kitchen, living and dining areas. Spacious lanai looks out over the pool and Bay. Kitchen with breakfast bar is well outfitted for those who enjoy dining in and/or entertaining. A convenient wet bar is located just off the living room. Washer/Dryer in Unit. King bed in master bedroom with master bath en-suite including dual sinks and walk-in shower. Queen bed in guest room. Sleeper couch in living room. FREE WiFi Internet access and cable TV. Elevator access. This unit includes one covered parking space with plenty of guest parking available. Harbour Villa Club is located on Dream Island Road on Longboat Key on beautiful Sarasota Bay. Amenities include heated pool and spa, tennis courts, kayak racks and kayak launch, and private beach access. Boat slips are available separately for rent. Longboat Key's world famous beaches are just a short walk from your door. ** Rental Rates starting at $1,610 weekly or $3,500 monthly May thru October and $2,090 weekly or $6,000 monthly February thru April. **