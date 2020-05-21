All apartments in Longboat Key
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:38 PM

615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD

615 Dream Island Road · (941) 383-5577
Location

615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit. Furnishings and decor are nicely appointed with open floor plan from kitchen, living and dining areas. Spacious lanai looks out over the pool and Bay. Kitchen with breakfast bar is well outfitted for those who enjoy dining in and/or entertaining. A convenient wet bar is located just off the living room. Washer/Dryer in Unit. King bed in master bedroom with master bath en-suite including dual sinks and walk-in shower. Queen bed in guest room. Sleeper couch in living room. FREE WiFi Internet access and cable TV. Elevator access. This unit includes one covered parking space with plenty of guest parking available. Harbour Villa Club is located on Dream Island Road on Longboat Key on beautiful Sarasota Bay. Amenities include heated pool and spa, tennis courts, kayak racks and kayak launch, and private beach access. Boat slips are available separately for rent. Longboat Key's world famous beaches are just a short walk from your door. ** Rental Rates starting at $1,610 weekly or $3,500 monthly May thru October and $2,090 weekly or $6,000 monthly February thru April. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD have any available units?
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD have?
Some of 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD does offer parking.
Does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD has a pool.
Does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
