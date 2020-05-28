All apartments in Longboat Key
605 SUTTON PLACE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:02 PM

605 SUTTON PLACE

605 Sutton Place · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Sutton Place, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
media room
BAYSIDE SEASONAL UPDATED VACATION RENTAL WITH TOP FLOOR GORGEOUS BAY VIEW. Enjoy captivating panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and marina from this top floor sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit close to pool and beach. Well equipped kitchen, dining on lanai with full Bay view, FREE WiFi Internet and flat screen TV in living room and bedroom. Beautiful new flooring, freshly painted and all new furniture. King size bed and master bath en-suite with separate vanity area, walk in closet, tub/shower combo and grab bar safety handrails in the shower and toilet area. Queen sleep sofa accommodates guests.

Sutton Place offers many amenities including two heated pools (one directly on the bay), Gulf beach access directly across the street with beach house with full amenities and private parking. Kayak launch and storage on-property. Carport parking and guest parking available. Large, clean and well maintained shared washer/dryers. Elevator access.

Longboat Key offers 10 miles of bicycle paths and sidewalks. Beach access with 10 miles of sandy beach with sloping gradient and calm Gulf waters is a short walk or drive across Gulf of Mexico Drive. Joan Durante Park offers Bayside fishing and pathways to the Bay. Convenient to restaurants and shopping mid-island and a short drive to Anna Maria Island and St. Armand's Circle with world-class shopping, restaurants and convenient to downtown Sarasota night-life, theatres, opera and museums. Live the good life and make this your next vacation destination!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 SUTTON PLACE have any available units?
605 SUTTON PLACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 SUTTON PLACE have?
Some of 605 SUTTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 SUTTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
605 SUTTON PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 SUTTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 605 SUTTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 605 SUTTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 605 SUTTON PLACE does offer parking.
Does 605 SUTTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 SUTTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 SUTTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 605 SUTTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 605 SUTTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 605 SUTTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 605 SUTTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 SUTTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 SUTTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 SUTTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
