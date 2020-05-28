605 SUTTON PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool guest parking internet access media room

BAYSIDE SEASONAL UPDATED VACATION RENTAL WITH TOP FLOOR GORGEOUS BAY VIEW. Enjoy captivating panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and marina from this top floor sunny 1-bedroom, 1-bath corner unit close to pool and beach. Well equipped kitchen, dining on lanai with full Bay view, FREE WiFi Internet and flat screen TV in living room and bedroom. Beautiful new flooring, freshly painted and all new furniture. King size bed and master bath en-suite with separate vanity area, walk in closet, tub/shower combo and grab bar safety handrails in the shower and toilet area. Queen sleep sofa accommodates guests.



Sutton Place offers many amenities including two heated pools (one directly on the bay), Gulf beach access directly across the street with beach house with full amenities and private parking. Kayak launch and storage on-property. Carport parking and guest parking available. Large, clean and well maintained shared washer/dryers. Elevator access.



Longboat Key offers 10 miles of bicycle paths and sidewalks. Beach access with 10 miles of sandy beach with sloping gradient and calm Gulf waters is a short walk or drive across Gulf of Mexico Drive. Joan Durante Park offers Bayside fishing and pathways to the Bay. Convenient to restaurants and shopping mid-island and a short drive to Anna Maria Island and St. Armand's Circle with world-class shopping, restaurants and convenient to downtown Sarasota night-life, theatres, opera and museums. Live the good life and make this your next vacation destination!