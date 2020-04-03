6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access

BAYSIDE WATERFRONT HOME WITH DOCK AND CLOSE TO BEACH. Three-bedroom / 2-bath home is situated on about a half of acre of lush waterfront property dirertly overlooking Sarasota Bay. Very private and ideal location and boater’s dream. Nearby coffee shops include Blue Dolphin Cafe, Longbeach Cafe LLC, Lazy Lobster and plenty of local shopping. PETS welcome with approval. Flat screen cable TV in family room and FREE WiFi.



