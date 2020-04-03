All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

6020 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6020 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
BAYSIDE WATERFRONT HOME WITH DOCK AND CLOSE TO BEACH. Three-bedroom / 2-bath home is situated on about a half of acre of lush waterfront property dirertly overlooking Sarasota Bay. Very private and ideal location and boater’s dream. Nearby coffee shops include Blue Dolphin Cafe, Longbeach Cafe LLC, Lazy Lobster and plenty of local shopping. PETS welcome with approval. Flat screen cable TV in family room and FREE WiFi.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
