589 BAYVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH

This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities. For the boating enthusiast, the canal leads directly to Sarasota Bay and the intra coastal waterway. The beautiful white sand beach and the gorgeous water of the Gulf of Mexico is a short walk and great fishing opportunities on the bay! This island home features a large open living room, fireplace and a great kitchen with plenty of eating space. Split floorplan offers Master bedroom with king bed and master bath en-suite with walk-in shower, guest bedroom with king bed and bunk beds in the 3rd bedroom share guest bath with tub/shower.



The home is surrounded by lush, tropical landscaping and features a private heated pool and spa with boat dock. St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota are just a short drive away. This is a perfect island home for the your beach vacation!