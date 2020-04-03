All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

589 BAYVIEW DRIVE

589 Bayview Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH
This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities. For the boating enthusiast, the canal leads directly to Sarasota Bay and the intra coastal waterway. The beautiful white sand beach and the gorgeous water of the Gulf of Mexico is a short walk and great fishing opportunities on the bay! This island home features a large open living room, fireplace and a great kitchen with plenty of eating space. Split floorplan offers Master bedroom with king bed and master bath en-suite with walk-in shower, guest bedroom with king bed and bunk beds in the 3rd bedroom share guest bath with tub/shower.

The home is surrounded by lush, tropical landscaping and features a private heated pool and spa with boat dock. St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota are just a short drive away. This is a perfect island home for the your beach vacation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 589 BAYVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
