Longboat Key, FL
5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5601 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

5601 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2 BED/2 BATH GROUND FLOOR BEACHFRONT CONDO ON THE GULF OF MEXICO

Completely updated unit with Gulf front views, walk right onto the beach! New furnishings in this 1st floor unit 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with king bed in the master bedrooom and Gulf views. Turnkey furnished, open floor-plan in kitchen, living and dining. pull-out couch in living room with lovely outdoor patio. Walk-in shower in master bath and tub/shower in guest bath. Just bring your food and clothes!

Located near Harry's and Euphemia Haye restaurants, two of Longboat's most favorite spots on the quieter, pristine north end. Enjoy walks on the beach and sunsets nightly. Just across the road from Durante Park, a 30-acre park with picnic tables, fishing pier and pathways down to the bay. Short drive to St. Armand's Circle, Sarasota and Anna Maria Island.

If this unit is not available for the time period that you are looking for, owner does have another unit in this community that may be available.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
