Longboat Key, FL
541 Putting Green Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

541 Putting Green Lane

541 Putting Green Lane · (941) 328-8999
Location

541 Putting Green Lane, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 541 Putting Green Lane · Avail. Jul 5

$9,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2741 sqft

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
putting green
541 Putting Green Lane Available 07/05/20 SEASONAL-Luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath, canal front, pool home south Longboat Key - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in Country Club Shores, at the southern end of the barrier island, Longboat Key. This is one of the few communities of single family homes on Longboat where you can park your boat in your back yard, in a deep water canal, and be in Sarasota Bay in minutes. The home itself is warm and inviting with stylish and comfortable furnishings. The open floor plan and abundant windows flood the space with natural light showcasing the water views. The kitchen is spacious and open, with solid wooden cabinetry topped with slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room is adjacent, with water view, and boasts a built in buffet with wet bar and wine refrigerator. Two bedrooms are spacious with wonderful water views, while the 3rd bedroom is set up as an office over looking your very private pool. Enjoy your deeded beach access for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico, a 5 minute walk from your front door, nearby fishing, shelling or biking. St Armand's Circle is just minutes away as is Ken Thompson Park, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium, and all the cultural amenities and shopping you crave, just across the bridge to Sarasota. What a wonderful space to make your next vacation memories! Three month minimum during high season (Dec thru April). Small dog negotiable, $500 pet deposit. Off Season May thru November is $5400/month. LEASED THRU JUNE 30, 2020. AVAILABLE JULY 5, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4363747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Putting Green Lane have any available units?
541 Putting Green Lane has a unit available for $9,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 541 Putting Green Lane have?
Some of 541 Putting Green Lane's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Putting Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
541 Putting Green Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Putting Green Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 Putting Green Lane is pet friendly.
Does 541 Putting Green Lane offer parking?
No, 541 Putting Green Lane does not offer parking.
Does 541 Putting Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Putting Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Putting Green Lane have a pool?
Yes, 541 Putting Green Lane has a pool.
Does 541 Putting Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 541 Putting Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Putting Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Putting Green Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 541 Putting Green Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 Putting Green Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
