541 Putting Green Lane Available 07/05/20 SEASONAL-Luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath, canal front, pool home south Longboat Key - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in Country Club Shores, at the southern end of the barrier island, Longboat Key. This is one of the few communities of single family homes on Longboat where you can park your boat in your back yard, in a deep water canal, and be in Sarasota Bay in minutes. The home itself is warm and inviting with stylish and comfortable furnishings. The open floor plan and abundant windows flood the space with natural light showcasing the water views. The kitchen is spacious and open, with solid wooden cabinetry topped with slab granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room is adjacent, with water view, and boasts a built in buffet with wet bar and wine refrigerator. Two bedrooms are spacious with wonderful water views, while the 3rd bedroom is set up as an office over looking your very private pool. Enjoy your deeded beach access for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico, a 5 minute walk from your front door, nearby fishing, shelling or biking. St Armand's Circle is just minutes away as is Ken Thompson Park, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium, and all the cultural amenities and shopping you crave, just across the bridge to Sarasota. What a wonderful space to make your next vacation memories! Three month minimum during high season (Dec thru April). Small dog negotiable, $500 pet deposit. Off Season May thru November is $5400/month. LEASED THRU JUNE 30, 2020. AVAILABLE JULY 5, 2020.



No Cats Allowed



