Longboat Key, FL
524 YAWL LANE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:57 PM

524 YAWL LANE

524 Yawl Lane · (941) 953-6000
Location

524 Yawl Lane, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2226 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cute Longboat Key canal home freshly decorated for a seasonal rental. Situated on South Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota. Two bedroom, two bathroom single family home that is light and sunny with views of the canal and private pool. The formal dining room is in the front of the house as part of the living room, and the kitchen also has a dinette. Florida room is furnished with couches and a flat screen television. Summer price is $4,000 per month on beautiful Longboat Key in sunny Florida. Winter rate is $6,500 per month December through end of April. SEASONAL, SHORT TERM SINGLE FAMILY HOME, LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 YAWL LANE have any available units?
524 YAWL LANE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 524 YAWL LANE have?
Some of 524 YAWL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 YAWL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
524 YAWL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 YAWL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 524 YAWL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 524 YAWL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 524 YAWL LANE does offer parking.
Does 524 YAWL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 YAWL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 YAWL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 524 YAWL LANE has a pool.
Does 524 YAWL LANE have accessible units?
No, 524 YAWL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 524 YAWL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 YAWL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 YAWL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 YAWL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
