524 YAWL LANE

Cute Longboat Key canal home freshly decorated for a seasonal rental. Situated on South Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota. Two bedroom, two bathroom single family home that is light and sunny with views of the canal and private pool. The formal dining room is in the front of the house as part of the living room, and the kitchen also has a dinette. Florida room is furnished with couches and a flat screen television. Summer price is $4,000 per month on beautiful Longboat Key in sunny Florida. Winter rate is $6,500 per month December through end of April. SEASONAL, SHORT TERM SINGLE FAMILY HOME, LONGBOAT KEY, FLORIDA