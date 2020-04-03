All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5231 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5231 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
internet access
WEEKLY BEACH-SIDE VACATION RENTAL. Breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico. 4th floor unit in Covert II on the beach with fabulous Gulf views from your private over-sized lanai, living room and master bedroom. Nicely maintained and comfortably furnished living room with fully equipped kitchen. King size bed in the master bedroom and 2 twin beds in the guest bedroom. Equipped with FREE wireless Internet. Elevator access. Heated pool and deeded beach access. Guests will enjoy the convenience of the Centre Shops with fine dining, breakfast and lunch cafe, bank, and UPS store. Direct full Gulf/beach front. This unique property allows a very unusual 7-day rental policy. Turnkey Furnished with large comfortable screened lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
