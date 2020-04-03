5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo. Condo features include king bed in the master bedroom with master bath en-suite, queen bed in guest and two twins in the 3rd bedroom. Enclosed lanai looks out over lush tropical landscaped grounds to the Bay. Sunrise Shores on Longboat Key is located on Sarasota Bay and also has private beach access directly across the main road.



Community features include boat dock with slips, heated community pool and under-building parking. Just a short distance from the Joan Durante Park, restaurants and shopping.



SEASONAL RENTAL RATES: Dec 1 - April 30: $2,500 per week/$5,000 per month



OFF-SEASONAL RENTAL RATES: May 1 - Nov 30: $215 per night /$1,500 per week/$3,000 per month



Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($175), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.



NOTE: Current tenants have first right of refusal to renew for the following year. Please contact us to be added to automatic Email alerts for available units.



PROPERTIES ARE UNAVAILABLE TO BE PREVIEWED DURING "HIGH SEASON." Photos on website are updated regularly.