Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
Location

5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
GORGEOUS VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY CLOSE TO THE BEACH from this spacious tropical Bayside residence of only 8 units. Enjoy island living at its best in this updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo. Condo features include king bed in the master bedroom with master bath en-suite, queen bed in guest and two twins in the 3rd bedroom. Enclosed lanai looks out over lush tropical landscaped grounds to the Bay. Sunrise Shores on Longboat Key is located on Sarasota Bay and also has private beach access directly across the main road.

Community features include boat dock with slips, heated community pool and under-building parking. Just a short distance from the Joan Durante Park, restaurants and shopping.

SEASONAL RENTAL RATES: Dec 1 - April 30: $2,500 per week/$5,000 per month

OFF-SEASONAL RENTAL RATES: May 1 - Nov 30: $215 per night /$1,500 per week/$3,000 per month

Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($175), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

NOTE: Current tenants have first right of refusal to renew for the following year. Please contact us to be added to automatic Email alerts for available units.

PROPERTIES ARE UNAVAILABLE TO BE PREVIEWED DURING "HIGH SEASON." Photos on website are updated regularly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5220 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
