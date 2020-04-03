All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
GULFSIDE MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL. Beachside corner condo with full Gulf views, two balconies and a screened lanai overlooking pool, tennis and clubhouse. Open, spacious and private wrap-around floorplan with tropical decor. Corner 2nd floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit with den/bedroom including a built in office and inside utility room; carpet/tile. Washer/dryer in unit. Under-building parking with elevator access. On-site resident manager. Amenities include two heated pools, spa, sauna, 8 Har-Tru tennis courts and a clubhouse, library, and fitness center. Beach chairs and umbrellas on the beach. ONE-MONTH MINIMUM in this resort-like community!

Longboat Key has 10 miles of incredible beaches where you can walk for miles. Bicycle and sidewalks run along Gulf of Mexico Drive thru the island. Close to Centre Shops with restaurants, bank, shopping and UPS store. Nearby 30-acre bayside park with fishing and pathways to the Bay. Mote Marine Aquarium just over the south bridge. Short drive to St. Armand's Circle, Sarasota and Anna Maria Island with world-class restaurants, shopping, theatres, museums and fine arts. Make this your next tropical vacation desitination. 30-day minimum stay required.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation dep

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
