5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court

GULFSIDE MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL. Beachside corner condo with full Gulf views, two balconies and a screened lanai overlooking pool, tennis and clubhouse. Open, spacious and private wrap-around floorplan with tropical decor. Corner 2nd floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit with den/bedroom including a built in office and inside utility room; carpet/tile. Washer/dryer in unit. Under-building parking with elevator access. On-site resident manager. Amenities include two heated pools, spa, sauna, 8 Har-Tru tennis courts and a clubhouse, library, and fitness center. Beach chairs and umbrellas on the beach. ONE-MONTH MINIMUM in this resort-like community!



Longboat Key has 10 miles of incredible beaches where you can walk for miles. Bicycle and sidewalks run along Gulf of Mexico Drive thru the island. Close to Centre Shops with restaurants, bank, shopping and UPS store. Nearby 30-acre bayside park with fishing and pathways to the Bay. Mote Marine Aquarium just over the south bridge. Short drive to St. Armand's Circle, Sarasota and Anna Maria Island with world-class restaurants, shopping, theatres, museums and fine arts. Make this your next tropical vacation desitination. 30-day minimum stay required.



Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes and pet fees if applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation dep