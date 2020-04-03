All apartments in Longboat Key
Longboat Key, FL
4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
BEACHSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL AVALABLE.

Full Gulf views in this spacious updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo, which includes all utilities, cable TV, Wireless Internet access and access to all Westchester amenities. Conveniently located at mid-island, Publix is just a few minutes away and the fine dining and shopping of St. Armands as well as the cultural hub of downtown Sarasota or shopping and dining on Anna Maria Island is just a short drive.

Expansive views of the Gulf from this updated and turn-key furnished second floor unit overlooking two heated pools at Westchester. Not only can you enjoy full sunsets from two unit screened balconies, but you can also enjoy a game of tennis or shuffleboard. This 7-acre, Gulf front complex provides one of the best values for beach front on Longboat Key. The unit itself is spacious and accommodating. Along with two heated pools, the complex also features an updated club house, on site property manager, and lush, carefully maintained grounds.

Turnkey furnished, 2-bedroom/2-bath, split floor plan with two master bedrooms and en-suite in each. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit, covered detached parking and plenty of guest parking available. Close to restaurants and shopping. A great vacation get-away right on the beach!

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities, cable TV and FREE WIFI. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales and resort tax, and additional fees if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
