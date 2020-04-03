4825 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool shuffle board guest parking internet access tennis court

BEACHSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL AVALABLE.



Full Gulf views in this spacious updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo, which includes all utilities, cable TV, Wireless Internet access and access to all Westchester amenities. Conveniently located at mid-island, Publix is just a few minutes away and the fine dining and shopping of St. Armands as well as the cultural hub of downtown Sarasota or shopping and dining on Anna Maria Island is just a short drive.



Expansive views of the Gulf from this updated and turn-key furnished second floor unit overlooking two heated pools at Westchester. Not only can you enjoy full sunsets from two unit screened balconies, but you can also enjoy a game of tennis or shuffleboard. This 7-acre, Gulf front complex provides one of the best values for beach front on Longboat Key. The unit itself is spacious and accommodating. Along with two heated pools, the complex also features an updated club house, on site property manager, and lush, carefully maintained grounds.



Turnkey furnished, 2-bedroom/2-bath, split floor plan with two master bedrooms and en-suite in each. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit, covered detached parking and plenty of guest parking available. Close to restaurants and shopping. A great vacation get-away right on the beach!



Rates shown are base rents that include utilities, cable TV and FREE WIFI. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales and resort tax, and additional fees if applicable.