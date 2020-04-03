All apartments in Longboat Key
Longboat Key, FL
455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD
455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD

455 Longboat Club Road · (941) 960-6480
Location

455 Longboat Club Road, Longboat Key, FL 34228
Longboat Key Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Vacation in Paradise! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 baths, luxury split floor plan condo on LONGBOAT KEY. Behind the gates of LBK CLUB, known for its privacy and yet close to St. Armand's Circle for dining, shopping, entertainment & cultural offerings of downtown Sarasota. Located on the south end of Longboat Key, this tastefully furnished 4th floor updated unit offers gorgeous views of the sparkling blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Master bedroom includes king bed, balcony with views of the gulf, jetted tub, walk in shower, & dual sinks. Guest bedroom with two twin beds & a King Bed in 3rd bedroom. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Balcony access from master, 2nd bedroom, kitchen and living room.. all with great views! Enjoy the amenities of this luxury condo resort, which includes a fitness center, a tennis court, beach access with a Tiki Bar, heated pool/spa, 24 concierge/security, and a golf course community. Minimum rental: 3 months. Avail Nov 1 - May 31. Owner prefers 6-7 month rental at a flat rate of $6500 but will consider short term for $8000 SEASON & $5000 OFF SEASON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD have any available units?
455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD have?
Some of 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD offer parking?
No, 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD has a pool.
Does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD have accessible units?
No, 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
