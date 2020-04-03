455 LONGBOAT CLUB ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym pool hot tub tennis court

Vacation in Paradise! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 baths, luxury split floor plan condo on LONGBOAT KEY. Behind the gates of LBK CLUB, known for its privacy and yet close to St. Armand's Circle for dining, shopping, entertainment & cultural offerings of downtown Sarasota. Located on the south end of Longboat Key, this tastefully furnished 4th floor updated unit offers gorgeous views of the sparkling blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Master bedroom includes king bed, balcony with views of the gulf, jetted tub, walk in shower, & dual sinks. Guest bedroom with two twin beds & a King Bed in 3rd bedroom. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Balcony access from master, 2nd bedroom, kitchen and living room.. all with great views! Enjoy the amenities of this luxury condo resort, which includes a fitness center, a tennis court, beach access with a Tiki Bar, heated pool/spa, 24 concierge/security, and a golf course community. Minimum rental: 3 months. Avail Nov 1 - May 31. Owner prefers 6-7 month rental at a flat rate of $6500 but will consider short term for $8000 SEASON & $5000 OFF SEASON.