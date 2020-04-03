All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G302 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment. This condo has been updated beautifully and tastefully decorated and furnished. Newer queen mattress and box springs in master bedroom with master bath en-suite vanity, walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Twins beds in guest bedoom. Patio seating to enjoy the never-ending activity on the Bay from sunrise to sunset. Newer ceiling fans, lamps, furniture, carpeting, wall paint, window treatments and artwork. HDTV is included and WiFi Internet access. PET FRIENDLY AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. Windward Bay is set on a 26 acre campus with seven condo buildings and 20+ villas including two heated pools, boat slips (based upon availability), and an aggressive horticulture and building maintenance program. You will never be bored with activities for those who enjoy book clubs, movie nights, and neighborhood gatherings. Conveniently located near restaurants, banking and shopping. Amenities: Storage closet; in-building laundry facilities; walking trails with Bay views; 2 heated pools with full use of active fitness center and two lighted tennis courts. Deeded Gulf Beach access right across the street from the clubhouse, and two other public beaches that are literally steps across Gulf of Mexico Drive. Elevator access. Kayak and canoe rack storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity