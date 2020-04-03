4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment. This condo has been updated beautifully and tastefully decorated and furnished. Newer queen mattress and box springs in master bedroom with master bath en-suite vanity, walk-in closet and walk-in shower. Twins beds in guest bedoom. Patio seating to enjoy the never-ending activity on the Bay from sunrise to sunset. Newer ceiling fans, lamps, furniture, carpeting, wall paint, window treatments and artwork. HDTV is included and WiFi Internet access. PET FRIENDLY AND WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. Windward Bay is set on a 26 acre campus with seven condo buildings and 20+ villas including two heated pools, boat slips (based upon availability), and an aggressive horticulture and building maintenance program. You will never be bored with activities for those who enjoy book clubs, movie nights, and neighborhood gatherings. Conveniently located near restaurants, banking and shopping. Amenities: Storage closet; in-building laundry facilities; walking trails with Bay views; 2 heated pools with full use of active fitness center and two lighted tennis courts. Deeded Gulf Beach access right across the street from the clubhouse, and two other public beaches that are literally steps across Gulf of Mexico Drive. Elevator access. Kayak and canoe rack storage.