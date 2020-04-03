All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

450 South Gulf of Mexico Drive · (813) 310-0101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 South Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B302 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Seasonal rental rate, Jan-April is $4200 per month. Long term lease is $2600 per month. A boater's and beach lovers ultimate dream location on Sarasota Bay with deep water access and dockage. Enjoy the tropical pool and partial water views from this tastefully updated 2/2 condo. Available monthly during the season or yearly and spectacularly located at the south end of Longboat Key, this unit offers a heated swimming pool with views of the bay, kayak launch dock, boat slips, a fitness facility, covered parking and an island bike path. Just minutes to world class dining as well as the fine arts, culture, and entertainment community offered in pulsating downtown Sarasota. Our famous St. Armands Circle is known for offering upscale shopping and restaurants and is located just minutes away as is Lido beach and Mote Marine aquarium. Walk and bike to great restaurants and beautiful, world-renowned beaches! Not to be Missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
