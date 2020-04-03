450 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Seasonal rental rate, Jan-April is $4200 per month. Long term lease is $2600 per month. A boater's and beach lovers ultimate dream location on Sarasota Bay with deep water access and dockage. Enjoy the tropical pool and partial water views from this tastefully updated 2/2 condo. Available monthly during the season or yearly and spectacularly located at the south end of Longboat Key, this unit offers a heated swimming pool with views of the bay, kayak launch dock, boat slips, a fitness facility, covered parking and an island bike path. Just minutes to world class dining as well as the fine arts, culture, and entertainment community offered in pulsating downtown Sarasota. Our famous St. Armands Circle is known for offering upscale shopping and restaurants and is located just minutes away as is Lido beach and Mote Marine aquarium. Walk and bike to great restaurants and beautiful, world-renowned beaches! Not to be Missed!