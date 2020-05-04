4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green shuffle board bbq/grill internet access sauna

BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL WITH FULL GULF VIEW.



Spectacular Gulf views of the beach and sunsets from this updated and spacious 2nd floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished condo at The Arbormar, located mid-island on Longboat Key and close to restuarants and shoppiing. Open balcony looks directly onto the beach with water views from living and dining room. Flat screen "smart" cable TV and FREE WiFi Internet access in living room and bedrooms. Pull-out couch in living room. Fully equipped and spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and storage space. Master bedroom has king bed with master bath en-suite and walk-in shower, and built-in closet storage space. Guest bedroom has queen bed and guest bath is tub/shower. Shared coin-operated washer/dryer (only 4 units/floor) immediately outside unit. This unit is fully furnished - - just bring food and clothes!



Arbormar offers many fine amenities including assigned covered parking, heated swimming pool, golf putting green beach-side and shuffleboard with picnic area, BBQ grill and kayak storage. The 1st floor clubroom offers catering kitchen and spacious seating for parties and groups. There is a fitness center overlooking the Gulf, sauna with shower and restrooms directly off the pool. Enjoy spectacular Gulf views in this tropical paradise setting on Longboat Key.



Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.



RENTAL RATES: DECEMBER THRU APRIL $6,250/MONTH plus tax and fees; MAY THRU NOVEMBER $3,500/month plus tax and fees. $100 association application fee required.