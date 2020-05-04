All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4485 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4485 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL WITH FULL GULF VIEW.

Spectacular Gulf views of the beach and sunsets from this updated and spacious 2nd floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished condo at The Arbormar, located mid-island on Longboat Key and close to restuarants and shoppiing. Open balcony looks directly onto the beach with water views from living and dining room. Flat screen "smart" cable TV and FREE WiFi Internet access in living room and bedrooms. Pull-out couch in living room. Fully equipped and spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and storage space. Master bedroom has king bed with master bath en-suite and walk-in shower, and built-in closet storage space. Guest bedroom has queen bed and guest bath is tub/shower. Shared coin-operated washer/dryer (only 4 units/floor) immediately outside unit. This unit is fully furnished - - just bring food and clothes!

Arbormar offers many fine amenities including assigned covered parking, heated swimming pool, golf putting green beach-side and shuffleboard with picnic area, BBQ grill and kayak storage. The 1st floor clubroom offers catering kitchen and spacious seating for parties and groups. There is a fitness center overlooking the Gulf, sauna with shower and restrooms directly off the pool. Enjoy spectacular Gulf views in this tropical paradise setting on Longboat Key.

Rates shown are base rents that include utilities. Additional fees include departure cleaning fees, Internet fees if not provided by Owner, sales/resort taxes as applicable. Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

RENTAL RATES: DECEMBER THRU APRIL $6,250/MONTH plus tax and fees; MAY THRU NOVEMBER $3,500/month plus tax and fees. $100 association application fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4485 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
