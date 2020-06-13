All apartments in Longboat Key
448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

448 South Gulf of Mexico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

448 South Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available for an annual lease. Bring your boat! Deep water and only minutes to the Gulf. Dock is available on a first come basis. This very comfortable condo has all you need as it is furnished turnkey. Laundry room inside just off the kitchen. Bathrooms have been remodeled and new carpets installed in the bedrooms. Beautiful water views from master bedroom and living room. The community offers a large heated swimming pool overlooking the bay, fitness room, covered parking and elevator. Very close to St. Armand's Circle, Mote Marine, and beaches. Storage locker available for your use. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longboat Key, FL.
What amenities does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
