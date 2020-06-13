448 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

Available for an annual lease. Bring your boat! Deep water and only minutes to the Gulf. Dock is available on a first come basis. This very comfortable condo has all you need as it is furnished turnkey. Laundry room inside just off the kitchen. Bathrooms have been remodeled and new carpets installed in the bedrooms. Beautiful water views from master bedroom and living room. The community offers a large heated swimming pool overlooking the bay, fitness room, covered parking and elevator. Very close to St. Armand's Circle, Mote Marine, and beaches. Storage locker available for your use. Sorry no pets.